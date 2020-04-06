Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, And Stephen Colbert Join Forces For Multi-Network Fundraiser

Traditionally, the big three networks (ABC, NBC, and CBS) have its late night talk show hosts compete against each other for ratings. However, considering the situation America is in right now, there’s nothing wrong with bringing everyone together.

On Saturday, April 10, airing from 8 PM-10 PM ET/PT, the networks will air One World: Together at Home, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, And Stephen Colbert, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The event will raise funds for the fight against COVID-19. The show will feature acts from music, sports, comedy and more, alongside interviews with WHO.

Scheduled to appear on the show is Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, and Stevie Wonder.

Aside from entertaining the masses, the show will educate the public about prevention of COVID-19 and the risks of it as well. They will also hear stories from health care workers on the front lines of this pandemic in order to paint a broader, global picture, as we’re all in this together.

Like the One World: Together at Home special, other studios, app developers, and more are working on ways to keep being at home interesting. The Chrome extension Netflix Party allows people to watch Netflix programming together and chat. There are free trials of services like CBS All Access, Shudder, and Sling. HBO is offering some of its best shows to stream for free, and Amazon is hosting an event in April featuring movies from the cancelled SXSW festival that is free to everyone.