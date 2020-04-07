John Krasinski and Lin-Manuel Miranda Reunite Hamilton Cast For One Young Fan

As the COVID-19 (coronavirus) crisis forces people around the world to stay home, Zoom has become the new home of meetings, social gatherings, classes–and now musicals. After nine-year-old Aubrey missed the Hamilton performance she had been looking forward to all year, the original Broadway cast reunited on Zoom to perform the show’s opening number for her.

The whole thing started when Aubrey’s mother tweeted Lin-Manuel Miranda to express how disappointed the family were that they couldn’t catch their planned show in Jacksonville. They decided to watch Mary Poppins Returns instead, in which Miranda plays Jack the lamplighter.

This was a perfect opportunity for John Krasinski and his new web show Some Good News, a new YouTube talk show aimed at highlighting good news from around the world. Krasinski set up a Zoom chat with Aubrey for the show, surprising her partway through when his wife Emily Blunt–who played the title role in Mary Poppins Returns–joined.

Lin-Manuel Miranda “crashed” the call soon after, and from there things just escalated. You can see for yourself around the 9 minute mark in the full video:

Touring performances of Hamilton have been cancelled as the coronavirus crisis escalates, though both cast and fans have been posting renditions of their favourite songs on Twitter under #HamAtHome.

As a bonus from this segment, Lin-Manuel Miranda has posted a video of the cast first connecting to Zoom with each other, in case the song itself isn’t heartwarming enough.