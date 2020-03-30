John Oliver returns, filming new episodes from his home

With COVID-19 forcing many studios to close, many late night hosts are taking their shows to their homes. After a two-week hiatus, John Oliver joins the likes of Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and Stephen Colbert in broadcasting his show, Last Week Tonight, from within the walls of his own home.

Unlike Fallon, Meyers, and Colbert, though, Oliver’s home seems to be … just a white wall with no discernible personal markings.

“My home is — and this is true — a white void full sad facts,” announced Oliver cheerfully at the start of his show. “Where else did you think I lived?”

He begins the segment relatively lightheartedly, talking about a hamster on TikTok who now knows he exists, before segueing into the typical summation of news events.

Oliver’s not the only late-night host making a comeback this week. Conan O’Brien is set to premiere Conan at Home on March 30.