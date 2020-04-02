John Wick Hex Brings Tactical Action to PS4 Next Month

Volume, Thomas Was Alone dev

In the third of Sony’s independent announcements for today, the Japanese giant has revealed that John Wick Hex will finally be making its way to PlayStation 4 next month. Announced last year and promptly releasing on PC, it comes to consoles on 5th May.

Volume and Thomas Was Alone creator Mike Bithell is the developer behind the project, who describes the experience as a “timeline strategy” game. “Actions take a specific amount of time to perform, so as you play, you’ll need to time your performance around that of your enemies. It’s a dance, choreography. Fight choreography specifically. And it’s fight choreography informed by the action team behind the John Wick movies, so your action will follow the rules and challenge of what you’ve seen in the films.”

The game released to fairly positive reviews on PC last October, garnering a rating of 74 on Metacritic. Although, critics were fairly split. Some loved its use of strategy while others said it plays like a poor top-down version of Superhot. We’ll have to see what we make of it ourselves when it comes to PS4 next month. Are you going to be taking up the reigns as John Wick? Kill stylishly in the comments below.