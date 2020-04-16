Josh Trank turns Tom Hardy into Al Capone in initial Capone trailer

Chronicle as well as Fantastic Four supervisor Josh Trank is back, this moment with a film about the sundown years of well-known gangster Al Capone.

Tom Hardy plays Capone, who is enduring from syphilis and also the skepticism of his family members following his 11-year sentence at United States Penitentiary, Atlanta. The trailer showcases the once-lively gangster’s deterioration as he wanders around his house, as well as government efforts to put him back behind bars.

Linda Cardellini stars as Mae, Al’s partner, and also Jack Lowden stars as the FBI agent bent on putting Capone back behind bars. Matt Dillon, Noel Fisher, and Kyle MacLachlan co-star.

The film, originally titled Fonzo, is established to strike VOD on May 12, with Trank declaring on social media sites that it’s” [his] cut.” Trank additionally kept in mind that the movie was initially intended as a theatrical release, as well as that a big-screen run could happen later in the year.

Take a look at the trailer, which Trank posted to Twitter, listed below:

TRAILER.

Tom Hardy. Capone. Coming MAY 12.

(Different title. My cut.) pic.twitter.com/2PLdrcFxY6