Journey Dev Announces Charity Initiatives For April And May

Journey developer thatgamecompany will be hosting in-game charity events in their most recent mobile title, Sky: Children of the Light. The game will host charity initiatives for both Earth Day and COVID-19 relief, the developer has announced.

For Earth Day, April 22, thatgamecompany is teaming with One Tree Planted, a charity focused on reforestation, to plant trees in the Amazon and parts of Australia affected by the recent bushfires that swept across the country. Players will be able to purchase a “Days of Nature” pack in-game, which will process a donation and award them with a wearable cape, seen below.

The developer will also be taking part in the “#PlayApartTogether” campaign, and more DLC will be released for Sky soon “to help support those affected by the pandemic.” The specifics of this plan are still being worked out, but 100% of proceeds will eventually go to a charity of the developer’s choosing.

Journey is already being used to help people suffering from the impact of COVID-19–the game is free on PlayStation 4 right now so that people stuck at home can experience it.

Sky: Children of the Light is due for Switch in Summer 2020.