Journey, previously an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC, is heading to Steam

Journey, thatgamecompany’s classic game that first released on PlayStation 3 in 2012, will be available on Steam on June 11th. Journey was previously only available on PC via the Epic Games Store, where it launched last June.

In the game, you play as a hooded figure traveling toward a tall mountain on the horizon, navigating through a number of different landscapes and environments along the way. At times, you might find another player wandering near you. You can coordinate with that player to solve the game’s puzzles and explore its world together using in-game shouts from your character, forcing you and your partner to create a language of your own as you get closer to the mountain in the distance.

JOURNEY from @thatgamecompany is coming to Steam on June 11. Wishlist here // https://t.co/cqNA9Q46M9

Polygon’s Russ Frushtick said in his review of the PS3 version that Journey “should be experienced by everyone,” and I agree. I’m happy to see it come to another platform — especially since thatgamecompany said all the way back in December 2015 that the game wouldn’t be coming to Steam. The game joins Metro Exodus and Hades in hitting Steam one year after first launching as an exclusive on the Epic Games Store.

Journey also got a surprise iOS release last August.

