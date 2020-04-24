Joy Of Painting Host Bob Ross Has A New Streaming Channel

In a time where we all need a little extra positivity Bob Ross is still coming to the rescue, 25 years after his death. Cinedigm have partnered with Bob Ross Inc to bring around 380 episodes of The Joy Of Painting to a new streaming channel, Variety reported.

The channel will be operating as a free stream supported by ads, and has already launched for Samsung smart TVs, on the Samsung TV Plus service. It’ll soon begin to roll out to other services operating on a similar model, with Roku coming next on May 18.

The Bob Ross Channel will air episodes of The Joy Of Painting back-to-back, giving viewers a chance to experience the beloved artist’s full catalogue.

Bob Ross hosted 31 seasons of The Joy Of Painting between 1984 and 1994, just before his passing from lymphoma in 1995. While the soothing series was popular in its day, Bob Ross has seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years, including a marathon Twitch stream that attracted over 5.6 million viewers. You can still catch Bob Ross episodes on Twitch, where they regularly attract thousands of viewers.

Ross’s soothing manner and low-pressure approach to painting have endeared audiences to him over the years, and thanks to new platforms like the Bob Ross Channel, that legacy can continue on long past his passing.