Jurassic World Aftermath Trademark Hints at a New Game Based on Upcoming Movie

Well, there it is

Many attempts have been made to make games based upon the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchises, with mixed success. 2018’s Jurassic World Evolution, a park building title from Frontier Developments, is one of the better examples, but many fossil fans will no doubt be looking for something a little more action heavy. Could Jurassic World Aftermath deliver a dinosaur-filled action adventure on PlayStation 4, or even PS5?

The title has yet to be formally announced, but a trademark was recently spotted online (clever girl, Jurassic Outpost). Current speculation suggests that Aftermath is a return to the cancelled Jurassic World Survivor, which was billed to be an open world survival game set on the island from the movies. Unfortunately, there aren’t any details to go on right now, but with the trademark filed, hopefully an announcement will be made soon.

A new game in the franchise would make sense given the next film, Jurassic World: Dominion, is set for 2021. It’s possible that Aftermath could take place during or after the events of the upcoming flick. Given what happens in the previous movie, a focus on action or survival seems more likely. However, with just a title to go on, it’s obviously early days.

What type of game do you want Jurassic World Aftermath to be? Could this be a PS5 action thriller, or something different? Hold onto your butts in the comments below.