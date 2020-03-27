Just Cause Studio Teases “Ominous And Dangerous” New Game

Swedish company Avalanche Studios, known for the Just Cause series, has announced a series of changes for 2020, while also teasing a “dangerous and ominous” brand-new game from one of its new divisions.

First off, Avalanche Studios has officially changed its name to Avalanche Studios Group, and the company has a new logo to go along with it (see it below). The company also confirmed it now has three separate creative divisions: Avalanche Studios, Expansive Worlds, and Systemic Reaction.

Avalanche Studios is the team that made the Just Cause series and recently collaborated with Warner Bros. on Mad Max and with Bethesda on Rage 2. Expansive Worlds is the developer of the free-to-play hunting game, The Hunter: Call of the Wild. Systemic Reaction, meanwhile, is a self-publishing brand that previously released the open-world action game Generation Zero.

“Transitioning to Avalanche Studios Group and its three divisions marks the start of a new era,” Avalanche Studios Group CEO Pim Holfve said in a statement. “Although we have expanded to three creative divisions, our singular focus is to bring immersive open world experiences to millions of players around the globe.”

Holfve said that Avalanche Studios Group has “several” games in development across its three divisions. One of these is from Systemic Reaction, and you can check out a teaser trailer below. This game is being developed in Malmo, Sweden, but that’s all Avalanche had to say on the subject.

To celebrate the big changes at Avalanche, the company has discounted all of its games and DLC on Steam, including Rage 2 and Just Cause 4. Avalanche was acquired in 2018 by Nordisk Film.

Avalanche Studios is not to be confused with Avalanche Software, the developer of Disney Infinity until Disney closed the studio and canceled the franchise. Avalanche Software is now owned by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.