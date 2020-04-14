Just How Long Is Final Fantasy 7 Remake Anyway?

Final Fantasy VII Remake is finally here, delivering the first part of a long-anticipated reimagining of one of the franchise’s most beloved entries. Square Enix previously described this first part to be as long as other Final Fantasy games, despite only covering the story up to the end of Midgar.

So now that the game is out, how long does it actually take to beat FF7 Remake? Well, your playtime will fluctuate depending on whether you complete side missions, search out collectibles, or play on a harder difficulty level.

There are a total of 18 chapters in FF7 Remake and 26 sidequests or side missions, also called “odd jobs” that you can take throughout the game. Not all odd jobs can be completed in your first playthrough. Find the list of chapters below.

Based on our experience, the Final Fantasy 7 Remake will take roughly 40 hours to beat if you play it at a regular pace with some side-missions. Completing all of the side missions and end-game content will make the experience longer, at approximately 45 hours.

Reviews are available for the FF7 Remake, and they appear largely positive. GameSpot’s FF7 Remake review from Tamoor Hussain was positively glowing, awarding it a rare 10/10–a score shared with only a handful of games throughout the site’s history.

“Regardless of your history with the original game, Final Fantasy VII Remake is an astounding achievement,” Hussain wrote. “The wait for its release was a long one, but in gameplay, story, characters, and music, it delivers–the wait was worth it. For first-time players, it’s an opportunity to understand why Final Fantasy VII is held in such high regard. It’s the chance to experience a multifaceted story that grapples with complex subject matter, be in the company of memorable characters, and be moved by their plight. For returning fans, this isn’t the Final Fantasy VII your mind remembers, it’s the one your heart always knew it to be.”

While you wait for the game to install, you can get prepared with some tips to know before playing. For more details on the various versions and their associated goodies, check out our buying guide.