Just one day before the Playstation Cup, Fortnite users are reporting login issues.

Just one day before the Playstation Cup begins, there have been login issues.

The Fortnite Status Twitter account has acknowledged the problem.

“We’re looking into login issues in Fortnite,” it said in a tweet.

“We’ll keep you informed as soon as the problem is resolved.”

Many Fortnite fans have taken to social media to vent their frustrations.

“That’s the 78th time this season,” one player joked on Twitter.

“We need vbucks as a reward because this keeps happening,” another said.

“Why can’t you fix your servers for good???? You have so much money for that!!!” wrote another enraged player on Twitter.

According to Downdetector, Fortnite players are having trouble signing in and connecting to the server.

Fortnite hasn’t said what’s causing the login issues.

