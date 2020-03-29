Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Season 2 And Another Anime Exclusively Coming To Funimation

Funimation, the premium anime streaming service, has grabbed the exclusive rights to two series: The Millionaire Detective – Balance: Unlimited and Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2. Both of these series will be arriving to the service this spring.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War follows the story of Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya, Shuchiin Academy’s student council leaders. Peers think the duo would make the perfect couple, but neither wants to go out on a limb to ask the other out. So they determine ways to trick the other into instigating a date. Check out the Season 2 trailer below.

Season 2 of of the romantic comedy series, Kaguya-sama, arrives this April. The new season will be subtitled. Currently, all episodes of Season 1 (subtitled) are streaming on Funimation. English dubs for both seasons will arrive later this year.

Also arriving to Funimation this spring is The Millionaire Detective – Balance: Unlimited. The series follows Modern Crime Prevention Task Force detective Daisuke Kambe and partner Haru Kato at the Toyko Metropolian Police Department. They work in a department where only people who’ve caused problems for the police end up. It’s a real odd couple situation, as Daisuke is rich and materialistic and Haru believes money isn’t everything. Check out the trailer below.

No official release date has been revealed yet. The Millionaire Detective is created by Yasutaka Tsutsui (Paprika, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time) and directed by Tomohiko Ito (Death Note, Sword Art Online).

