Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War season 2 coming this month

Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War is coming back for a second season, and fans of the show’s romantically inept geniuses won’t have to wait long for the first episode. Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War season 2 episode 1 will premiere on Sunday, April 11.

Last season ended with Miyuki, Kaguya, and their student council friends barely getting to see the fireworks from their school’s summer festival, and of course another failed confession from Kaguya. But it seems that season 2 will take a brief break from focusing on the show’s main couple to check in on Kashiwagi and Tsubasa the two younger students that Miyuki and Kaguya gave advice to throughout last season.

We even got a brief preview of the couple at the end of last season, just as the credits started to roll on the final episode. But according to the episode synopsis it seems that Tsubasa is going to arrive in the season with a whole new look and attitude.

Kaguya-Sama’s first season was 12 episodes, but it’s not clear how many episode’s season 2 will have just yet. The show will be available to stream on the Funimation website.