Keep 128GB of your personal files with you all the time with PNY’s $15 USB 3.0 flash drive

While many people back things up in the cloud these days, it doesn’t hurt to have a copy of your personal files saved locally as well. There’s probably been a time or two where you wished you could access something a bit easier than logging into an app, and PNY’s flash drive can help you do just that. Right now, you can pick up the 128GB PNY Turbo USB 3.0 flash drive for just $14.99, which is about $10 less than it’s been selling for recently. In fact, previous price drops have never been this low, meaning that if you act quick you can grab it for the lowest we’ve ever seen.

With transfer speeds of up to 10 times faster than USB 2.0 drives, it’s quick and easy to move files to and from this drive. Simply plug it into your Mac or PC and you have instant access to your favorite songs, videos, bank statements, work files, and so much more. Even though it’s a USB 3.0 drive, it is backwards compatible with USB 2.0 ports as well, so compatibility doesn’t have to be a worry for you. It has a sliding collar to protect the USB port when it’s not being used, and there’s a built-in loop that you can use to attach it to your keychain or lanyard.

Flash drives are always a smart thing to have around, and when they are this affordable it’s crazy to pass it up. If you don’t think you’ll need 128GB, you can also grab the 64GB option for $11.99 or even the 32GB model for $7.99. The 256GB model is $39.29 right now, so it’s probably smarter to just grab two of the 128GB drives unless you really just want a single one to carry around and deal with.