Keep an eye on your home with this Samsung SmartThings kit on sale for $80

The Samsung F-MN US-2 SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit is down to $79.99 on Amazon. The last time we saw it drop this low was last year around the Black Friday shopping season. Since then, it has been selling for around $198, even though its street price last year was actually closer to $150. Either way, the drop to $80 is an all-new low price for it. We’re sure this will jump back up again soon enough.

Security Samsung F-MN US-2 SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit

Comes with the SmartThings Hub, two multipurpose sensors, a motion sensor, and a smart outlet. Connect the peripherals to the Hub and connect the Hub to your smart home. Get alerts when windows or doors are opened or when movement is detected. $79.99 $198.00 $118 off See at Amazon

This kit includes the necessary SmartThings Hub as well as two Multipurpose Sensors, a Motion Sensor and a smart plug so you can get set up quickly with a pretty smart home. The Multipurpose Sensors can be used for a few things like alerting you if windows open unexpectedly or setting connected lights to turn on and off as you open doors, etc. The Motion Sensor can alert you if there’s unexpected movement or be used as triggers for connected devices to turn on and off as people come and go. You can then use your SmartThings Outlet to control lights, electronics, and small appliances from anywhere. The system is expandable, so you can add more sensors and outlets down the line as and when you need them.

The SmartThings hub acts as the “brain” of the smart home and works with Wi-Fi networks, Bluetooth, and other wireless protocols like ZigBee. A bunch of brands make smart home gear that works with SmartThings like smart bulbs, thermostats, garge door openers, and much more.

