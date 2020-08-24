Keep Your Email and Calendar in One Place With These Tools

Being productive in today’s world entails quite a lot. However, the most critical component of productivity is control.

The ability to control everything you have to do is perhaps the most important factor that will keep you up and help you get things done. Considering how many of us take meetings and work via email, it’s worth knowing some tools that can help consolidate these two work components and make life easier for you.

Calendar.AI has taken on a task that no one has thought of – helping you to prepare for meetings before you even go in.

With Calendar.AI, you can set your smart calendar to know where you’re going at a point in time. Once you have an entry in the calendar, the platform provides you with valuable business information on the people or company that you’re going to see.

Clear integrations with social media platforms, business services, and much more will allow you to get all the information you need at your fingertips. So, instead of having to search people manually and get the information you need online, the service does all of that work for you.

Having Calendar.AI is essentially like having your very own digital assistant. The information that the platform provides will go through a solid data analysis tool, so you can rest assured of accuracy.

The platform also provides a smart scheduling tool that lets people know when best to meet you. Instead of going through the arduous process of sharing several email correspondences, smart scheduling will take care of it all and keep things moving seamlessly.

Calendar.AI is available for users on both the Android and iOS platforms.

HubSpot Sales is a nifty and highly interactive Email automation app that helps both individuals and businesses organize their mails seamlessly. The service comes with a wide array of features that will transform your Email and scheduling tasks pretty well.

With the HubSpot Sales extension for Chrome, you can get notifications when someone opens your Email – both on Microsoft Outlook and Gmail. Another highly nifty feature is the contact information sidebar that opens up whenever you create a thread for conversations.

The sidebar includes all of the important information about the person you’re having a conversation with, including but not limited to their social media content, their past contact details. Some mutual connections you both have, and more.

With HubSpot Sales, you can schedule Emails to be sent at a later date too. This way, you can get your mails ready now and organize them to free up time in the future. HubSpot Sales is free, although most of its features are available on the paid version that charges about $50 per month.

The popularity of Google Calendar is primarily because it is a tool from Google itself. However, the company has also thrown in a great deal of features that will help you stay on top of your game and do better to keep yourself organized.

One of the most impressive features of Google Calendar is the fact that you can create several calendars in a place by just having a google account. From there, you can transfer the entries to pretty much any other online calendar platform of your choice.

The service allows you to color-code your individual calendars to easily know what an event entails and what part of your life it applies to. Search capabilities are also pretty optimal, and you can integrate the Google Calendar into G Suite to create calendars from products like Gmail.

Google Calendar is also pretty sleek with every other platform on the market. From email services and business apps to productivity platforms, Google Calendar has some impressive ubiquity.

If you’re working with a team of people, you can use Google Calendar to check on your coworkers and compare their schedules with yours. If you like, you could share an entire calendar – you could also choose an invite option to bring people to join an event.

You can get Google Calendar on Android and iOS.

Initially, Any.do had a separate calendar app – known as Cal. The service eventually got rolled into a different app, thus allowing Any.do to create a centralized location for users to access everything. For your schedule, reminders, task setting and goal tracing, you have a singular platform that lets you stay on top of things.

If you value organization, then there’s no doubt that Any.do will appeal to you. The service has features such as location-based reminders, email scheduling, and notifications that will remind you to check out what you have atop your calendar before the day begins.

Another impressive feature on Any.do is the bespoke calendar, which works and looks great on a mobile phone’s interface. With an app that works perfectly on a small screen, Any.do allows you to stay organized and on top of everything while on the go.

You can also connect this service to other calendar aps to import any events on those ones. To see more information about an event, just open it.

Desktop users who get a myriad of emails per day will love Shift. It allows you to access all your emails from a single interface, while giving you seamless integration into some other apps – WhatsApp, Asana, Grammarly, etc.

Shift also comes with a nifty search option that all your accounts can use. With this function, you can easily sift through conversations and retrieve information quickly.

As expected, the most significant benefit that this service grants you is that it puts all of your work in one place. It saves you the stress of switching between multiple email accounts – and sometimes, even multiple devices –