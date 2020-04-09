Kevin Conroy Returns As Batman For Comic Read-Along–Here’s How And When To Watch

Kevin Conroy, who voiced Batman in The Animated Series and in the Arkham game series from Arkham Asylum onwards, is reprising the role for a special comic read-along event. DC has announced that Conroy will appear on their Instagram on Thursday, April 9 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET to read out the first issue of Batman: The Adventure Continues.

Conroy has continued to voice the Dark Knight in numerous programs and movies, including Justice League Action and The Killing Joke. He even played a live-action version of Batman during the recent Crisis on Infinite Earths TV crossover event.

The comic is a continuation of Batman: The Animated Series, and it is written by Paul Dini and Alan Burnett, with art by Ty Templeton. Dini and Burnett both worked on the original series–Dini is the creator of Harley Quinn, while Burnett directed the fan-favorite film Batman: Mask of the Phantasm. Templeton is credited on numerous Batman comics, too.

The first issue of Batman: The Adventure Continues is available digitally for $1. The second installment is due April 15.

In other Batman comic news, DC has made the first issue of Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo’s Last Knight On Earth free to read online. This issue carries a 17+ rating.