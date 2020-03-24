Kids bored at home? Treat them to a PS4 or Xbox One on the cheap

If your kids are bored at home because of self-isolation brought on by the novel coronavirus — COVID-19 — consider keeping them entertained with a shiny new gaming console, like the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. Who knows? Maybe it’ll alleviate your own boredom as well. Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best PlayStation 4 and Xbox One deals available right now — and with pricing starting as low as $160, there’s bound to be something for everyone.

When it comes to gaming consoles, nothing beats the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro. It’s currently the best plug-and-play gaming platform on the market, offering not just 4K and HDR10 compatibility but an expansive exclusive gaming library as well. It also has access to a number of less popular indie games and niche titles, such as Japanese role-playing games.

One strong suit of the PS4 Pro is that it lets you play games at 4K UHD resolution. This provides users with the benefit of enhanced imagery in terms of detail and sharpness, whether it be the face of the characters, a wall, vehicles, or other objects. Running a game in 4K is a breeze as long as it’s hooked up with a 4K UHD TV. Performance settings can be further fine-tuned to improve visual detail or increase the frame rate for a selection of games.

The PS4 Pro is compatible with all PS4 games and can even run select PSVR titles with upscaled visuals. Whether you want to experience what your games are truly capable of or want to play the best games, you better not miss out on this PS4 Pro deal that is bundled with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Get it now at a discounted price of $348 on Amazon.

The PS4 Slim is a nice pick if you are looking for something more budget-friendly or aren’t fussy about controlling the action in 4K Ultra HD. One of the most noticeable differences between the Slim and the original model is the design. This variant has slightly rounded corners, complete with a disc drive and two USB ports which are slightly hidden in a shallow indent. There’s a whole bunch of aesthetic changes made, but together, they make the PS4 Slim feel less serious than the original version. Just by looking at it, you’ll know that it’s meant for play.

Aesthetic overhaul aside, the most substantial improvement of the Slim over the original is its Wi-Fi compatibility. It supports 802.11ac Wi-Fi which means faster download speeds and more stability playing online. You’ll also be able to enjoy the same game library that the PS4 has been known for.

The PS4 Slim is the most affordable version of this generation’s most popular console. Amazon makes it even more palpable after a cool discount. Order now for a sale price of $270.

The Xbox One X is the headliner of the current generation of Microsoft’s Xbox gaming console. Our review team considers it the best console for playing popular multi-platform games, noting that it’s the perfect choice for anyone who wants to play games or watch movies with the highest possible image quality. It’s also more powerful and has better hardware than the mighty PS4 Pro, complete with the ability to run many games at native 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. Picture performance varies from title to title, though, but overall, this gaming console promises better imagery, frame rates, and load times in games.

Aside from running games in 4K, the Xbox One X also makes an impressive home theater device. The 4K HDR quality of movies and other media content is better than anything else; it even has a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player for traditional disc gaming. Its CPU is outfitted with multiple built-in ports for connectivity options. These include slots for HDMI for filtering your TV service through Xbox or for using Cortana instead of a remote to switch channels; USB 3.0 if you want to pair it with a mouse, keyboard, or external drivel; Ethernet for network connection; and IR-out and S/PDIG for connecting to advanced surround setups.

Although it does not have a wide gaming library as the PS4 Pro, the Xbox One X puts the focus on upscaling the visual of all games on the platform to be able to deliver an immersive gaming experience. Normally selling for $500, this Xbox One X Gears 5 bundle can be yours for a massive $162 off on Amazon.

If you think you can live without the disc and aren’t obsessed with playing in 4K, we recommend the Xbox One S All-Digital. This edition is the cheapest in the Xbox One lineup and offers the same capacities as the run-of-the-mill Xbox One S. But as the name suggests, it doesn’t have a disc drive so games have to be downloaded over the internet and stored on the console or a hard drive.

The Xbox One S All-Digital is a cheaper alternative to the Xbox One S and makes a solid gaming machine for 1080p displays. It’s a sleek and capable console that can play a full library of games and even more when you sign up for an Xbox Game Pass subscription. Pay only $160 instead of the standard $250 when you order it on Amazon. The deal is further sweetened with the inclusion of three digital games: Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Fortnite Battle Royale.

Looking for more savings other than these fantastic gaming deals? Be sure to head over to our curated Deals Hub for the latest and most exciting discounts on tech products.