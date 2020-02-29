“Killer” Redmi Note 9 may be cheaper than its competitor – Ferra.ru

If you believe the data of Internet insiders, the “killer” of Redmi Note 9 – Realme 6 – may be slightly, but still cheaper than its competitor. So, if we take into account that the price of Redmi Note line of smartphones did not practically change from year to year and was at the level of 145-150 dollars, then the price of Realme 6, which should amount to 138 dollars, may surprise many. Especially considering that the new product will work on the basis of the MediaTek Helio G90 processor. However, in attempts to achieve a minimum price for the new product, the company had to abandon plans to use the AMOLED matrix, leaving the IPS more familiar for this segment, which is why it was decided to place the fingerprint scanner on the side panel of the device.