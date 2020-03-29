Killing Eve Season 3 Launching Early, New Trailer Released

With high profile TV shows such as Fargo and the Walking Dead spin-off World Beyond being indefinitely delayed due to the coronavirus (COVID19) outbreak, it’s refreshing when a highly anticipated series moves forward. It has been announced that the third season of BBC America’s stylish thriller Killing Eve will arrive two weeks earlier than initially announced.

Killing Eve Season 3 will now premiere on Sunday, April 12, on both BBC America and AMC. The new season was originally set to arrive on April 26. In addition, a new trailer has been released. The trailer is more comedic than we’ve come to expect from the show, although, of course, the laughs are very dark. It focuses on psychopathic assassin Villanelle coming to terms with the fact that the object of her obsessions, MI5 agent Eve Polastri, isn’t quite as dead as she thought she was. Check it out below.

Killing Eve stars Jodie Comer as Villanelle, Sandra Oh as Eve, and Fiona Shaw as MI6 operative Carolyn Martens. The new season will continue the tradition of switching to a new female showrunner, with Suzanne Heathcote taking over from Season 2’s Emerald Fennell and Season 1’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Killing Eve has already been renewed for Season 4, although don’t expect to see that until 2021 at the earliest. For more, check out GameSpot’s guide to the biggest upcoming shows of 2020.