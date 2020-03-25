Killing Floor 2: Neon Nightmares Update Ups The Ante With Arsenal of New Weapons And Brand New Map

Tripwire Interactive has released a new update for Killing Floor 2 called Neon Nightmares The free update includes a new map and two new weapons to use.

The new map, Biolapse, takes you deep into an abandoned laboratory filled with zombies, where players will have to take advantage of traps to survive against the horde of undead. Biolapse is playable in both Survival and the weekly game modes.

The two new weapons will let you try out some new strategies. The HRG Incendiary Rifle can light an entire horde of zombies on fire, a fitting weapon for the Firebug class. Equipped with both incendiary rounds and grenades, the HRG Incendiary Rifle is a weapon made for crowd control.

On the other hand the new Compound Bow is made for single target kills, which is perfect for the Sharpshooter class. You can switch between two types of arrows: sharp and cryo. Sharp arrows penetrate through enemies and can be collected off dead bodies to be used again. Cryo arrows explode on impact, freezing anything in the small radius. Arrows can be held down for longer range and more damage.

Killing Floor 2: Neon Nightmares is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC right now. This update is free if you own Killing Floor 2 on any of these platforms. Take out some of those pent-up emotions on hordes of zombies now with Killing Floor 2: Neon Nightmares.