Kim Jong Un is ‘kept in power by a hacker army that funds nuclear weapons and the economy,’ according to a report.

North Korea’s government has engaged in a number of “malicious cyber activities,” according to a report published by the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Targeting banks around the world, stealing military secrets, extorting money via ransomware, hijacking digitally mined currency, and laundering cryptocurrency were all on the list of illegal cybercrimes.

The report stated that “North Korea’s cyber program poses a growing espionage, theft, and attack threat.”

“North Korea has conducted cybertheft against financial institutions and cryptocurrency exchanges around the world, potentially stealing hundreds of millions of dollars, most likely to fund government priorities like its nuclear and missile programs,” according to the report.

Kim’s regime, which has been in power for ten years this month, has already made at least (dollar)2.3 billion from illegal cyber activity, with more money on the way, according to US and UN investigators.

A malware called AppleJeus, which poses as a cryptocurrency trading platform but steals money from its users, contributed at least (dollar)316.4 million to the total.

According to the Bank of Korea in Seoul, cybercrime accounted for about 8% of North Korea’s estimated economy in 2020.

Because of Kim’s decision to close North Korea’s borders due to Covid-19, the country was forced to halt its minuscule legal trade.

After being bombarded with sanctions for years, North Korea’s economy is at its lowest point in two decades.

Following North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile tests, several countries imposed sanctions.

To get around the sanctions, North Korea has turned to its cyberarmy of hackers to boost its GDP.

According to Bloomberg, the cyberarmy attempted to steal (dollar)2 billion from the Swift (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) financial transaction system.

According to the UN Security Council, the country has also attempted to profit from illegally obtained military technology.

According to Jenny Jun, a nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Cyber Statecraft Initiative, North Korea “isn’t afraid to be brazen and destructive in order to achieve the task at hand.”

“The fight against North Korea’s illegal activities is a whack-a-mole game—cracking down will result in displacement rather than cause [the regime]to stop or focus on legitimate economic activity,” Jun added.

