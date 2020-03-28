Kohl’s Super Saturday sale covers discounts on tech, home essentials, and more

It may not be the best time to go out shopping, but thankfully Kohl’s is having today’s Super Saturday sale online with tons of discounts and deals you won’t need to leave your house to score. With price drops on everything from smart home products to smartphone accessories, fashion, home essentials, and more, there’s a lot to consider, and as the sale’s name suggests, you only have through the end of the night to get in on these discounts. After today, prices are set to rise back to normal.

One Day Only! Kohl’s Super Saturday sale

Now’s your chance to save on smart home gear, office accessories, clothing and more. Kohl’s even includes bonus Kohl’s cash with many of the items on sale so you can save on a future purchase as well. Prices Vary See at Kohl’s

Today’s sale at Kohl’s has a myriad of products, though you’ll have the best luck searching through the sale by selecting one of the departments on the left-hand side. Electronics is a good first stop with picks like the Google WiFi (3-pack) discounted to $259 today. That’s a $40 discount off its usual price, though the deal gets even better as Kohl’s is also including a $50 Kohl’s Cash certificate with the purchase.

You can score more Kohl’s Cash with today’s purchase too. Every $50 you spend earns you $10 in Kohl’s Cash on all sale-, regular- and clearance-priced merchandise. You’ll be able to use the Kohl’s Cash between March 30 and April 11.

During the current crisis across the globe, Kohl’s stores are not open to customers. That means any Kohl’s Cash you receive will need to be spent online before the redemption period has ended. Kohl’s offers free shipping on orders totaling $75 or more; In-store pickup is not available at this time.

There are several coupons available at Kohl’s right now too, though these codes are not valid on sale-priced items. You still might find some use for them across the site however, so be sure to give promo code FAMILY a try during checkout. It could score you 20% off items in your cart. You can also save $10 off purchases of $50 or more in Kids’ Sale items when you use promo code KIDS10 during checkout.

