Labor Day sales arrive early for the Dell XPS 13 — now only $780

Labor Day might not be here just yet but that hasn’t stopped Dell, with its Labor Day sales arriving early and offering discounts on the Dell XPS 13. When it comes to great laptop deals, the Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop is one of the best, reduced to a great price of $780, saving you $70, and making it a compelling purchase.

Dell promises that the Dell XPS 13 laptop is the most powerful 13-inch laptop in its class thanks to its latest 10th-generation Intel quad-core i5 processor. Dell pairs the powerful processor up with 4GB of memory along with a 128GB of SSD storage for extra speed when opening apps or games. A 13.3-inch Touch Display means you’ll get a true hands-on experience, plus you’ll have the ability to go tactile with a range of different functions.

The Dell XPS 13 laptop offers lots of power and useful features, right down to a smaller yet better webcam. It fits into the display neatly while offering an improved four-element lens that involves more elements than a typical webcam so you get a sharp video for all your important video conferencing sessions.

The device also packs all its useful features into an 11-inch form factor so you won’t have to worry about carrying anything bulky around with you either. A reduced-size bezel means you can focus on the screen and avoid being distracted by plasticky exteriors. Dell promises that the Dell XPS 13 laptop is its smallest 13-inch laptop yet and it only weighs 2.7 pounds, making it all the more attractive.

Worried about battery life? No problem! You will get up to 19 hours on a Full HD model when using productivity apps like Word or Excel with up to 17 hours when streaming Netflix. You won’t be constrained to a power source too often with this delightful laptop.

Ordinarily priced at $850, the Dell XPS 13 laptop is down to $780 right now as part of Dell’s early Labor Day sales. Stock is strictly limited though so you’ll need to be quick to get in on this deal. It won’t last for long and it’s a great deal.