Labor Day Sales: Best deals from Lowes, Home Depot, Best Buy & more

There’s still quite some time before Black Friday 2020 hits, but that’s not the only major sale coming before Christmas. If you’re really hoping to save big on something for the home, for your car, or for yourself, Labor Day is bringing a variety of discounts you won’t want to miss.

Even though Labor Day isn’t until Monday, September 7 this year, retail stores will likely be offering discounts on popular products for several days before the federal holiday actually begins. The Labor Day sale at Best Buy likely begins on Friday, September 4 for instance, while the Lowe’s Labor Day sale may begin a full week early. Labor Day is a great time of the year to save on everything from furniture and home appliances to smart TVs and automotive essentials. With so many retailers getting in on the holiday discounts, the savings potential is wider than ever.