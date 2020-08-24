Labor Day Sales: Best deals from Lowes, Home Depot, Best Buy & more

There’s still quite some time before Black Friday 2020 hits, but that’s not the only major sale coming before Christmas. If you’re really hoping to save big on something for the home, for your car, or for yourself, Labor Day is bringing a variety of discounts you won’t want to miss.
Even though Labor Day isn’t until Monday, September 7 this year, retail stores will likely be offering discounts on popular products for several days before the federal holiday actually begins. The Labor Day sale at Best Buy likely begins on Friday, September 4 for instance, while the Lowe’s Labor Day sale may begin a full week early. Labor Day is a great time of the year to save on everything from furniture and home appliances to smart TVs and automotive essentials. With so many retailers getting in on the holiday discounts, the savings potential is wider than ever.
Labor Day deals will come and go rather quickly, so it’s good to keep your eyes peeled for any great discounts which may arise over the next couple weeks. To make sure you’re prepared, we’ve created a guide to the best Labor Day deals of 2020 featuring discounts from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Lowe’s, Walmart, and Home Depot. Keep an eye on this page as the holiday draws closer; we’ll be updating it with more of the best offers as they become available.
Best Labor Day 2020 Deals
Most of the big retailers are getting in on the Labor Day discounts this year and offering their own sale, though not all are live just yet. We expect to see savings on all kinds of tech from laptops and smart TVs to charging accessories, iPhone, and Samsung Galaxy devices, as well as a myriad of deals on home improvement products such as power tools and major appliances. The deals don’t stop there either. You could undoubtedly find a Labor Day sale on tires, on mattresses, and so much more.
- Amazon
- Best Buy
- Lowe’s
- Home Depot
- Walmart
- Apple
- Target
- B&H
- Dell
- HP
- Lenovo
- Casper
Labor Day furniture deals
Home Depot furniture sale
This Labor Day, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off select interior furniture. Though Home Depot may not be the first place you think of when buying furniture, there’s a wide selection to choose from — and you can even save an extra 10% on select Home Office furniture and home decor orders totaling $300 or more with promo code HDOFFICE10.
Shop at Home Depot
Ashley Furniture Labor Day Preview sale
Shop Ashley Furniture’s Labor Day sale early with this Labor Day preview sale. Right now you’ll save up to 30% off select items from mattresses and tv stands to patio sets and floor lamps. Alternatively, you can score 60 months special financing on orders of $1499 or more.
Shop at Ashley Furniture
Labor Day mattress deals
Purple Labor Day sale
Purple’s Labor Day sale is live now with up to $350 off Mattress + Sleep bundles, while the Purple Mattress, Purple Hybrid, and Purple Hybrid Premier mattresses are up to $150 off separately.
Shop at Purple
Casper mattresses sale
Right now you can score up to $400 off an original mattress when you bundle it with a foundation and mattress protector. Casper is also offering two original pillows for free with the purchase of any mattress through August 28.
Shop at Casper
Serta Labor Day sale
Serta’s kicking things off early with a Labor Day sale that’s live right now. You can save up to $400 on iComfort Mattresses through September 14.
Shop at Serta
MattressFirm Labor Day sale
Save up to 50% off a selection of mattresses from some of MattressFirm’s top-rated brands like Serta, Sealy, and Sleepy’s. Other Labor Day offers at MattressFirm offer up to $500 in savings and deals like queen beds at twin prices. You’ll even snag a free adjustabe base when you purchase a queen mattress priced at $699 or above and use promo code ELEVATE at checkout.
Shop at MattressFirm
Labor Day TV deals
LG 75-inch 4K UHD Smart TV (UN8500 Series) | As low as $1,049.99 at Best Buy
This 75-inch 4K LG smart TV is discounted by nearly $400 today at Best Buy. You’ll need to sign into a free MyBestBuy account to snag the lowest price on this product.
from $1,049.99 at Best Buy
Sony, Samsung, LG TV sale at Best Buy
Best Buy is offering huge discounts on big screen TVs right now from Sony, Samsung, and LG, including Android TV models, OLED, 8K TVs, and more. You can save up to $1200 off the full cost of these TVs while supplies last.
Shop at Best Buy
Labor Day appliance deals
Lowe’s Labor Day sale
Lowe’s has Labor Day deals available right now on major appliances, including refrigerators, stoves, washers and dryers, and much more. Of course, you’ll find a ton of discounts on tools and home improvement products here as well.
Shop at Lowe’s
Home Depot Labor Day sale
Home Depot is offering up to 30% off major home appliances right now. You’ll even score free delivery for your purchase on orders totaling $396 or more.
Shop at Lowe’s
Labor Day cell phone deals
Labor Day iPhone deal at Visible
Score a free pair of Bose SoundLink II wireless headphones when you switch to Visible and purchase an iPhone 11 at Visible. This offer includes the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, though you must port-in your previous number to be eligible for the offer.
Shop at Visible
Labor Day iPhone sale at Verizon
Verizon is offering the new iPhone SE for free when you sign up and add a new line of service on an Unlimited plan. You can also choose the iPhone SE with a higher storage capacity for $5 or $10 per month if you’re looking for more space.
Shop at Verizon
Labor Day laptop deals
HP Memorial Day sale
HP’s Labor Day sale isn’t live just yet, but there are still deals to be had thanks to recent back-to-school offers on computers like the HP Spectre X360 or the HP Envy X360.
Shop at HP
Lenovo Memorial Day sale
The Lenovo Labor Day Sale sneak peek is now live! You’ll save up to 65% on PCs and accessories, and you can also earn 2X MyLenovo rewards with your purchase.
Shop at Lenovo
Dell Refurbished Computers, Monitors, and more
Dell already discounts desktops, laptops, monitors, and other accessories then backs them up with long-term warranties. For Labor Day, you can expect to see on-page codes that take even more off. Be sure to keep an eye out for coupons as well, as that’s another way you can score an extra discount on your purchase.
Shop at Dell
Labor Day tech deals
Neato Smart Robot Vacuums sale
Neato’s Botvac D6 and D7 smart robotic vacuums are on sale now through August 29 for $399.99 and $499.99 respectively so you can clean up using an app on your smartphone or tablet, or even with your voice and an Amazon Echo or Google Assistant device.
from $399.99 at Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro | $219.99 at Amazon
Amazon is offering a direct price drop of $29 on the noise-cancelling AirPods Pro right now! If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on a pair, it could be some time before we see a better deal than this appear.
$219.99 at Amazon
