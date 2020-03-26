Lamborghini is recalling 26 Aventador SVJs to fix a faulty door handle

Without a hint of doubt, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is a brutish supercar. However, Lamborghini and the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued a recall notice for 26 Aventador SVJs to fix a faulty door handle. According to Lamborghini, this minor defect might cause both driver and passenger to get trapped inside the vehicle.

The issue has nothing to do with the Aventador SVJ’s flamboyant 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated V12 motor, which remains the loudest and most emotional version of Lamborghini’s iconic 12-cylinder motor. But rather, the recall notice is focused on fixing the interior door handle, which in the Aventador SVJ’s case is nothing but a pair of vinyl straps.

The fault was traced to a young and ‘non properly trained’ factory employee who did a poor job of engaging the cable pin inside the door handles. And with that, pulling on the vinyl door straps my fail to open the doors over time, which means the occupants may get trapped inside the cabin. This also poses a huge safety risk in an emergency.

The recall notice affects all Aventador SVJ Coupe and Roadsters manufactured between December 2019 and January 2020. Lamborghini is currently reaching out to all affected customers to fix and replace the door handle. The Italian carmaker is only making 900 units of the Aventador SVJ with base prices starting at above $500,000.

And yes, half a million dollars is a lot of money for an Italian supercar, but it’s money well spent. The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is a more hardcore and track-focused variant of the Aventador. In fact, it’s the Aventador SVJ is the fastest production car to ever lap the Nurburgring Nordschleife circuit. It did it in 6:44.97, which is seven seconds faster than the Huracan Performante and nearly three seconds better than the previous record-holder – the Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

A huge part of the Aventador SVJ’s record-breaking talent is ALA 2.0, or the second iteration of Aerodynamica Lamborghini Attiva, a trick aero system first seen in the Huracan Performante. This mechanically-complex aero technology works by balancing downforce and drag using panel hinges that open or close depending on the aero requirements of the vehicle at any given moment.

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is powered by a naturally-aspirated 6.5-liter V12 producing 770-horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque. It rockets from 0 to 60 mph in 2.8-seconds and has a top speed of above 217 mph. More than anything, the Aventador SVJ is the last of its breed with a hybrid successor waiting in the wings.