Lamborghini unveils the Huracán EVO Spyder convertible version

Automobili Lamborghini has unveiled the Hurricane EVO Spyder with rear-wheel drive, providing drivers with the outdoor enjoyment of lightweight construction, rear-wheel drive, and a specially tuned high-performance Traction Control System (P-TCS). Putting on or taking off the roof, everyday driving and fun, thanks to its high performance, are accompanied by the inimitable sound of the atmospheric V10 engine; it provides the same 610 hp (449 kW) and 560 Nm of torque as in the coupe version. With acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 324 km / h, just like its range companion, the Spyder is an instinctive driving car, offering a fun driving experience through hardware instead of software.

The design of the Hurricane EVO RWD Spyder optimizes the integration and function of its extremely light top. The Spyder is a true Lamborghini both with the roof on and without it, with inimitable lines in all its angles that confirm that it is so dynamic in its appearance and performance, either with the open sky or with the roof closed. The Spyder’s exterior lines ensure a reduction in drag and downforce equal to that of the coupe without the need for additional aerodynamic appendages, while enhancing the balance and dynamism of the rear-wheel-drive model with both open as closed.

Open pit

The Hurricane EVO RWD Spyder is specially conceived as an instinctive driving car, which continues to produce the best performance figures but focused on the driver’s skills and rear-wheel drive configuration, providing filter-free response and maximum interaction. The specially tuned P-TCS traction control system is designed to deliver performance capable of producing a large adrenaline load in any condition, with consistent torque delivery and ensuring traction even when the Spyder is realigns after a sharp curve or slip. Especially with the roof open, the driver’s sensations are further heightened by the sound of the atmospheric V10 engine in response to requests about the throttle.

The ANIMA button on the steering wheel of the Hurricane EVO Spyder allows the driver to control driving modes, with the P-TCS calibrated to suit. STRADA provides stability and safety in all circumstances, minimizing slippage of the rear wheels and more proactively managing torque delivery on low-grip surfaces. In SPORT mode, the driver can have fun drifting in a controlled way, as it allows the rear wheels to slide and slide during acceleration, limiting the torque when the oversteer angles increase rapidly in order to stabilize and control the car. CORSA mode optimizes traction and agility when exiting a curve in extremely sporty conditions, maximizing dynamics and speed.

The Hurricane EVO RWD Spyder features an aluminum and thermoplastic resin body, which together with its lightweight hybrid aluminum and carbon fiber chassis, contain the curb weight at 1,509 kg; with a weight-power ratio of 2.47 kg / CV. The weight distribution between the front and rear axles is 40/60, with a double wishbone suspension with overlapping quadrilaterals and passive dampers that provide the driver with an optimal response. Ventilated steel brake discs and cross drills are shown behind the 19 “Kari rims with specially developed Pirelli P Zero tires. 20” rims and carbon ceramic brakes are available as an option.

Promotions

The Hurricane EVO RWD Spyder continues Lamborghini’s powerful V10 design with new features on its front and rear, clearly differentiating it from its range brother, the Hurricane EVO 4WD Spyder. With differential features like a new front splitter and larger vertical fins framed inside the front air intakes. The rear bumper, in high-gloss black, incorporates a new exclusive diffuser for the Hurricane EVO RWD Spyder.

The Spyder’s soft top can be folded down in 17 seconds under the rear cover at up to 50 km / h. In a wide range of color options, the canvas hood of this rear-wheel drive perfectly complements the lines of the car and the options of body color, while ensuring a quiet interior to talk and enjoy the multimedia system either with the roof closed or open. With both the soft top up and folded down, the driver can open the rear window using an electronic control, which functions as a windshield when raised and highlights the unique sound of the V10 engine when lowered. Two detachable side windshields dampen lateral aerodynamic noise in the passenger compartment, allowing conversations to take place even at high speed.

An 8.4 “HMI touchscreen in the Spyder’s center console controls car functions, in addition to providing extensive connectivity for phone calls, internet access and the Apple CarPlay.

The Hurricane EVO RWD Spyder is a car designed for the driver and a choice of lifestyle, complemented by virtually unlimited color options and finishes through Lamborghini Ad Personam, which allows owners to customize their car to their demanding tastes.

The first customers will receive the new Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD Spyder in the summer of 2020 with a price in Europe of around 175,838 euros (suggested retail price without tax). .