Last Chance For Minecraft’s Free Upgraded PC Edition, Which Gets You RTX Beta Access

If you’ve been holding out on Microsoft’s offer to upgrade your Java version of Minecraft to their more feature-rich Windows 10 one, you only have a few more hours to get it for free.

Microsoft has been offering the free upgrade for years now, letting anyone who purchased Minecraft’s initial Java version before October 19, 2018 to upgrade with a free key redemption. That offer lapses today, April 20, though, and after 11:59 p.m. P.T you will have to pay for the pleasure of playing on Minecraft’s more widely supported version. That includes crossplay and additional content support, including the recent Nvidia-powered Minecraft RTX open beta content, which includes the new ray-tracing suite.

To redeem your free code, you’ll need to log into Mojang Account at account.mojang.com, and navigate to a button underneath Minecraft for Windows which should say “Claim your free copy.” Click on that and you’re good to go. You’ll now have access to the same game you know and love, but with more robust support with Mojang and Microsoft behind it.

If you have the hardware to support it, you can opt-into the Minecraft RTX beta through a toggle in the in-game menu. Download the assets and you’ll be able to explore on of the most robust examples of the rendering technology to date, as both Mojang and Nvidia continue working on it.