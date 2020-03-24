Last Chance For Some Great Deals: Doom Eternal Steelbook, Animal Crossing Bell Bag Bundle, And More At Best Buy

Many of us are spending a lot of time at home this week, and while things are stressful, games are a great way to take your mind off things. Thankfully, there are plenty of game deals floating around this week, including Best Buy’s regular weekly sale. This week’s deals include some pretty notable offers, including bundles for Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Doom Eternal, discounts on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games, and more.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is down to $40 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, an excellent deal on the action-adventure game. You’ll also find Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for $15 on PS4 and Xbox One. The Outer Worlds, Obsidian’s 2019 sci-fi RPG, is also down to $35.

Of course, some of these deals can be found for cheaper elsewhere. While Control is on sale at Best Buy, you can find it even cheaper at Amazon–only $30–although it won’t be in stock for a few days. It’s a great time to pick up the paranormal action thriller, as the first Control DLC drops March 26 on PS4 and Xbox One.

You can check out all the best gaming deals this week below, including the pre-order bundles and accessory deals, and see the full offering of deals at Best Buy.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is finally out, so make sure to grab your copy. While not a pack-in bonus per se, Best Buy’s bell bag bundle (try saying that five times fast) might be the best deal still available. For $65, you get the physical game and this adorable plush Bell Bag, which has a value of $15 on its own. Considering how quickly Animal Crossing: New Horizons merch is selling out, it’s amazing this offer is still available.

Of course, Doom Eternal shares a release date with Animal Crossing, and it’s also out on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At Best Buy, you’ll get a free steelbook case with any Doom Eternal order. Both the exterior and interior feature some cool art from the game.

The Xbox One X bundle with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is on sale for $400, a full $100 off its list price. With Xbox Series X releasing this holiday season, the discount isn’t surprising, but it’s still a good deal that’ll let you play some of the most anticipated Xbox One games coming this year.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 wireless gaming headset is always a solid option, but it has a nice discount right now at Best Buy that makes it even more worth it. This PS4 headset holds a charge for up to 10 hours, features comfortable ear cushions that wear well with glasses, active noise-canceling technology, 7.1 surround sound, and more.

The Nintendo Switch is a flexible console–you can play it docked through the TV, handheld, or prop it up using a stand and play using its Joy-Cons or Pro Controller. If you’re looking to play your Switch using the third method, you’ll want a sturdy stand, and this particular one is on sale for just five bucks right now. It has six different adjustable angles, and the raised setup allows for a charging cable to run underneath it. It also stores two game cards and can hold both the Switch and Switch Lite.