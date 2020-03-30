Last-Man-Standing Party Game Fall Guys Is Looking Sickly Sweet in New Screenshots

Head over heels

We’ve not seen a ton of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, but it immediately caught our attention back at last year’s E3. In case you need a reminder, this is a sort-of battle royale game in which 60 bumbling, player-controlled jellybean men compete through various mini games and obstacle courses for the glory of grabbing the victory crown at the end. How could you not be intrigued by that?

Anyway, the mad multiplayer title is coming along nicely. Publisher Devolver Digital recently posted a handful of new screenshots, and it’s looking like a saccharine assault on the eyes.

We kinda like the vivid colours on display here; it certainly gives the game a unique style. We can’t wait to get our hands on this one when it hits PlayStation 4 in the summer. Are you excited for Fall Guys? Tumble into the comments below.