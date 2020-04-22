Last-minute Motorola Edge Plus leak confirms full specs, $1,000 price tag

The vanilla Motorola Edge is also expected to be unveiled at the company’s “E-vent” later today.

Motorola is set to unveil its new flagship phone called the Edge Plus at a virtual event at 12PM ET today. Just hours before the phone’s official unveiling, its pricing and key specs have been confirmed by a blog post spotted by the folks over at Droid Life.

The new Motorola flagship will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with curved edges and a 90Hz refresh rate. Like most other 2020 Android flagship smartphones, the Edge Plus will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage.

In the camera department, the phone will have a triple-lens setup on the back with a 108MP main camera, 16MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and an 8MP telephoto lens. Keeping the lights on will be a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging support. The phone will also have a 25MP selfie camera, Bluetooth 5.1 support, stereo speakers, and a headphone jack. On the software side of things, it will ship with Android 10 out of the box. Disappointingly, however, the phone is guaranteed to receive just one major OS upgrade.

Try out 7-days of PureVPN for just $1 right now

As per the now-pulled blog post, the Edge Plus will be a Verizon-exclusive in the U.S. and support the Big Red carrier’s mmWave 5G network. The phone will cost $1,000 without a contract or $41.67 per month over 24 months.