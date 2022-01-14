Last year, North Korea’s army of hackers stole (dollar)400 million in cryptocurrency “to fund Kim’s nukes.”

According to a report, North Korea’s elite army of 7,000 hackers stole (dollar)400 million in digital assets last year.

According to blockchain experts, the regime launched at least seven attacks on cryptocurrency platforms during one of its most successful years on record.

“From 2020 to 2021, the number of North Korean-linked hacks increased from four to seven, with the value extracted from these hacks increasing by 40%,” according to a report released on Thursday by Chainanalysis.

“Once North Korea had control of the funds, they began a meticulous laundering process to conceal and cash out the proceeds,” the report continued.

Experts say Kim’s army of cyber soldiers rivals the CIA in terms of expertise and wreak havoc as “the world’s biggest bank robbers.”

The regime’s tech wizards have been trained to steal billions of dollars from around the world, which tyrant Kim Jong-un uses to fund his nuclear missile program and weapons.

North Korea does not respond to requests for comment from the media, but it has previously issued statements denying allegations of hacking.

Last year, three North Korean computer programmers working for the country’s intelligence service were charged with a massive, years-long hacking spree.

The campaign aimed to steal over (dollar)1.3 billion in cash and cryptocurrency from businesses ranging from banks to movie studios in Hollywood.

The hacking targets were primarily investment firms and centralized exchanges, according to Chainalysis, which did not name all of them.

Liquid.com, for example, announced in August that an unauthorized user had accessed some of the cryptocurrency wallets it managed.

According to the report, the attackers used phishing lures, code exploits, malware, and advanced social engineering to siphon money from these organizations’ internet-connected “hot” wallets into North Korean-controlled accounts.

Many of last year’s attacks were likely carried out by the Lazarus Group, a US-sanctioned hacking group that claims to be controlled by North Korea’s main intelligence agency, the Reconnaissance General Bureau.

The group has been implicated in the WannaCry ransomware attacks, hacking of international banks and customer accounts, and the Sony Pictures Entertainment cyber-attacks in 2014.

According to Chainalysis, North Korea appeared to increase its efforts to launder stolen cryptocurrency by significantly increasing its use of mixers, or software tools that pool and scramble cryptocurrencies from thousands of addresses.

Researchers discovered (dollar)170 million in old, unwashed cryptocurrency holdings from 49 separate hacks between 2017 and 2021, according to the report.

According to the report, it’s unclear why the hackers are holding on to the funds, but they could be hoping to outsmart law enforcement before cashing them out.

“Whatever the reason, the amount of time (North Korea) is willing to hold out…

