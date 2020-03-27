Latest Resident Evil 3 Trailer Makes Jill Valentine the Star of the Show

Beware of spoilers

Resident Evil 3 is just around the corner, which means that the marketing trailers are starting to come thick and fast now. Capcom has today given us another lengthy slice of the Raccoon City action with a full three minutes worth of footage. Be warned, however, that this trailer contains more spoilers than you might be comfortable with. If you wish to go in blind, we recommend steering clear of this one.

The trailer focuses on a lot of late-game areas, including a glimpse at a new Nemesis form. Jill Valentine is the focus of all this, but Carlos isn’t forgotten about with a couple of neat appearances that tease his own playable sections. It’s clear that there is so much more depth to the two protagonists this time around, making the week we have left to wait that little bit tougher. Oh yeah, and miss Valentine will be a playable character in Resident Evil Resistance — we know you all care about that multiplayer mode.

What do you think of this latest Resident Evil 3 trailer? Has it gotten you even more excited for the full experience? Let us know in the comments below.