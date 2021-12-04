Latest Spotify news for 2021 – Thousands of users are enraged because the app is crashing and the yearly review isn’t working.

Latest Spotify news for 2021 – Thousands of fans are outraged because the app is crashing and the yearly review isn’t working.

IT’S FINALLY HERE…

It’s the season to be jolly, because Spotify Wrapped 2021 was released at 2pm UK time (9am Eastern Time), allowing you to see your year’s most-listened-to songs and artists.

To view the overall roundup on a computer, go to Spotify.comwrapped and click “Start.”

You’ll need to use the app to see your own Spotify Wrapped.

Spotify Wrapped is available to both Premium and non-Premium users, but Premium users gain access to additional information about their listening habits.

“I wish all apps did a Wrapped, like an Indeed Wrapped where you can see all the job interviews you botched horribly, or an Uber Eats Wrapped where you can see how many calories you consumed after you got dumped,” one user said.

“It’s always a lot of tedious work and can take a lot of time, but I enjoy good year-end wrap-ups.”

Another person added, “It’s nice to look back and remember that January 2021 was not actually 10 years ago, but 11 months ago.”

Who is Bad Bunny, exactly?

Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican rapper, was the most-streamed artist in the world in 2021, with over 9.1 billion streams.

Bad Bunny is the stage name of Benito Antonio Martnez Ocasio, a Puerto Rican reggaeton artist.

His music is often categorized as Latin trap and reggaeton, but he has also incorporated rock, bachata, and soul into his sound.

He’s also known for his slurred vocal style and eclectic sense of style.

While working as a bagger in a supermarket and studying at the University of Puerto Rico at Arecibo, Bad Bunny grew in popularity on SoundCloud and was eventually signed to a record label.

Rodrigo shared a screenshot of her achievement after learning that her new single, Drivers License, had reached number three on the iTunes chart, especially since Swift was taking the other two spots in front of her.

“On the iTunes US chart, next to Taylor Swift.

“I’m a sobbing mess,” the 17-year-old wrote on Instagram.

“I say that’s my baby and I’m really proud,” Swift said in response to Rodrigo’s comment.

“Crying like a baby! Thank you for everything u do!!!!” Rodrigo replied to Swift in an email.

Rodrigo’s single Driver’s License had the most Spotify streams worldwide in 2021.

She simply asks Daniel Nigro, her producer, to shoot…

