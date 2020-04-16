League Of Legends Is Balancing Jungling In Patch 10.8

The latest update for League of Legends seeks to bring some new changes to the jungle position, evening out the weakness of the junglers in early game and nerfing the late game power these positions tend to bring. For a full rundown on 10.8, check out the developer’s blog.

Riot is seeking to restructure the jungle position, changing up the aggressive tactics that some junglers use during the start of the matches, instead offering bigger rewards for farming in early game. Extra sustain is also being added to allow those who fall to low health in the jungle, keeping a jungler alive in a tough position.

According to the developers, “Junglers are appropriately influential as a role, but we want to reduce the perception that they have to have an aggressive early presence to be effective. Instead, we’re giving them opportunities for more personal power through proper farming as the game progresses.”

“We also want to make sure the jungle is accessible to players who can’t kite perfectly or who don’t have proper setups for the cutthroat role, so we’re giving some extra sustain to people who fall critically low in the jungle, helping them stay alive when the going gets rough,” the post explains.

Jungle camp XP is being bumped up to 1.35x more at levels 9+, allowing for an additional 10-13 XP per camp. A range of jungle items have also been buffed:

As always, some champions are being re-balanced to fit the current meta:

A number of bug fixes will be addressed in this update, along with some new skins being added to the in-game Riot Store.

In other news, Riot’s new tactical shooter Valorant is scoring big numbers on Twitch while still in the closed beta stage. Those lucky enough to have gotten a beta code have been loving the game so far, with the full version set to release Summer 2020.