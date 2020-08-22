League of Legends K-Pop Group K/DA’s Will Comeback With The New Single Titled ‘The Baddest’

League of Legends K/DA, the fictional K-Pop group of the game, plans to make a comeback, which was confirmed by the post of its official Twitter account.

The tweet revealed a single image of the K/DA logo, including the comeback’s date. It stated that the fictional K-Pop group would return at 3:00 p.m. ET on Aug. 27, together with a pre-release single called “The Baddest.” The new single indicates that there might be a full album and new skins for the four champs in K/DA group.

The group’s new skins with some flashy designer clothes should no longer be a surprise since “True Damage,” Riot Games’ other musical group, received some new skins that feature Louis Vuitton’s designs.

“YOUTUBE PREMIERE 8.27.2020 12 PM PT #KDA #CALLINGALLBLADES #KDAISBACK #COMEBACK #THEBADDEST,” captioned the tweet.

The game’s K-Pop group, which was voiced by real singers, made its debut at the 2018 League of Legends World Championship in Seoul. The group includes four of LoL’s champions, who amassed over 362 million views on YouTube because of its debut single titled “Pop/Stars.”

The famous pop girl group in the summoners rift are Ahri, Kaisa, Akali, and Evelynn. All four champs are one of the well-known mages on League of Legends.

Ahri, a nine-tailed fox, is a mid-laner mage. She is one of the champions that have lots of flashy skins. Ahri can be considered an assassin because of her sneaky skills like dashing and a “charm” that allows her to grab kills in the enemies’ backline. Miyeon, a real-world K-pop group singer, voiced Ahri in the music video.

Akali, the mage-assassin with the neon mask in the music video, is a jungler hero, that can make easy plays and secure kills. Evelynn, the purple girl in the group, is also a mage-jungler that can quickly get a pentakill without getting killed. The last member of the fictional group will be Kaisa, the new champion during the pop girl group’s debut.

For more news updates about League of Legends and other popular online games, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

This article is owned by TechTimes,

Written by: Giuliano de Leon.