‘League of Legends’ Spotify Podcast Series Starts Soon; Which Champion Would You Like to Hear?

If you're a fan of playing the Riot Games famous game League of Legends (LOL), here's good news. Spotify and the developer of the game partnered together to give fans the game's own podcast series.





On Monday, Aug. 24, Spotify announced a multi-year partnership with LOL developer Riot Games to be their exclusive platform for the next podcast series of the game.

At least one show will launch this year, according to The Verge. Of course, since its Spotify, it is expected that only audio will be heard from their new podcast.

“Music and audio are an intrinsic part of our sport and game, so we are thrilled to partner with Spotify to provide our fans with another platform where they can enjoy the ultimate manifestation of League of Legends,” says Naz Aletaha, Head of Global Esports Partnerships, Riot Games.

For those fans of the game, you might already visit its official Spotify page. Music like ‘Legends Never Die,’ or ‘Rise’ is the top content of the music track.

Spotify said that over 4.8 million Spotify listeners per month were recorded on the same page. Mainly, the reason why the two companies perfectly planned the partnership.

As of now, there are still no definite complete episodes to watch out on the League of Legends podcast series. We only know that the 9-episode series, Untold Stories: Top Moments from Worlds, from the 10th League of Legends World Championship, would be the first to be expected.

Yet, according to the announcement itself, “Listeners will also be able to hear about the top players and anthems through game highlights, recorded interviews, game sound effects, and new interviews with key players.”

“Get excited about new and existing music, podcasts, and playlists inspired by the gaming community, including Official League of Legends and Road to Worlds 2020 playlists. Keep an ear out for more coming soon,” added on the announcement.

Just in time, as the Spotify and Riot Games partnered together, the famous fictional South Korean group of the game called K/DA also had its recent comeback, as reported via Tech Times.

This group includes the famous lady champions such as Ahri, Kaisa, Akali, and Evelynn.

Though Spotify does not specify it, maybe we’ll also hear some of the champions sing. Just like their trending cover of the song ‘Baby, I’m yours.’

