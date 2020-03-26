League Of Legends Studio Riot Games Donates $1.5 Million To LA Anti-Coronavirus Efforts

League of Legends developer Riot Games has made a donation of $1.5 million to various Los Angeles-based groups in an effort to aid coronavirus relief efforts. As reported by The Wrap, LA mayor Eric Garcetti announced at a press conference that Riot and its co-founders have donated more than $1 million, but it turns out the total figure is actually higher than what he suggested.

“We are blessed here in LA to have industries that not only fuel our city but our country and our world’s economy. Gaming is one of those industries and one of the leaders in that space is Riot Games,” said Garcetti. “They’re based right here in our city, and today that company and its founders are donating more than $800,000 to local nonprofits including $200,000 to the Mayor’s Fund to support whatever is needed for COVID-19 relief.”

According to The Wrap, Riot later clarified that the sum is actually $1.5 million, $500,000 from the company proper, and $500,000 each from Beck and Miller. $400,000 of the total will go to the Los Angeles Food Bank, and $200,000 will go to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles, which goes to low-income or unemployed residents in need. The remainder will be given to LA non-profits.

Garcetti said Riot will continue to keep its janitorial, facilities, and food workforce on full-time payroll–the rest of its staff will continue to work from home. Previously, Riot was in the news for creating a $10 million fund to settle a highly-publicized gender discrimination lawsuit in-part triggered by a scathing report of the company’s sexist culture by Kotaku.