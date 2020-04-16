Leak Reveals Crysis Remastered Is Coming To PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch

Can it run Crysis? That was the question put forward to any new gaming PC after Crytek’s sci-fi FPS launched in 2007. The super-powered shooter was famous for its highly detailed tropical environments and freeform sandbox combat, and now it’s coming to modern consoles and PCs in Crysis Remastered, according to a recent leak.

The remaster was revealed on Crytek’s official website, but the page has since been removed as it appears someone flipped the switch too early. That didn’t stop plenty of people from grabbing screenshots and posting them all over social media, though.

Twitter user lashman dug into the site’s metadata and discovered a product description for the game. It reads: “Crysis Remastered brings new graphic features, high-quality textures, and the CRYENGINE’s native hardware–and API-agnostic ray tracing solution for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and–for the very first time–Nintendo Switch.”

A splash image on the site also doubled down and reveals the platforms as PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The Intel Gaming Twitter account also got in on the act, before deleting the tweet. However, the Intel UK Twitter account still has a tweet live as of the time of writing.

The news isn’t too surprising considering the Crysis Twitter account recently came out of hibernation to begin teasing something new. With references to Crysis protagonist Nomad, and the splash image using an almost identical pose to the original game’s boxart, it’s probably safe to assume that this is a remaster of the first game only, and none of its sequels will be included.

The last game in the series, Crysis 3, was released in 2013 and was also developed by Crytek. The company shut down some studios in 2015 amid financial troubles, but most recently put out Hunt: Showdown in 2018.

The original Crysis was awarded 9.5/10 in GameSpot’s Crysis review, with Jason Ocampo saying, “If you put it all together, Crysis is just remarkable. This is a game that pushes the envelope in terms of both technology and gameplay and does so with aplomb. Crysis raises the expectations for every shooter to follow when it comes to graphics, interactivity, environments, immersiveness, AI, and gameplay. Quite simply, Crysis represents the first-person shooter at its finest, most evolved form.”