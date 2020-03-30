Learn any language with Rosetta Stone Unlimited now on sale at over 50% off

With the U.S. now recommending social distancing guidelines through the end of April, it’s time to start thinking of how you’ll spend the next month while staying inside and staying safe. One smart way to prepare yourself for the end of this madness is to learn a new language. Maybe you have travel plans later this year or you’ve wanted to set something up. Now’s the best time to start getting familiar with the local language wherever you’re heading, and thanks to a one-day sale at Amazon, it’s even easier with Rosetta Stone’s Unlimited Languages subscription.

Having a Rosetta Stone Unlimited membership lets you learn any of the 24 languages that Rosetta Stone provides material on, and you can even switch back and forth between languages and focus on the ones you actually want to learn. The package usually costs $179 per year, though Amazon’s sale brings its price down to just $85 today only. It’s delivered as a digital code to your email meaning you can start your language learning as early as today if you’d like.

Rosetta Stone’s Unlimited Languages subscription gives you access to learn 24 different languages for an entire year! This digital download code will be emailed to you right after purchase so you can begin learning today. $85.00 $179.00 $94 off See at Amazon

Rosetta Stone is a proven method to learning a new language. The software utilizes dynamic immersion to help you learn through context, including seeing, hearing, speaking, reading, and writing in another language. You learn step by step so nothing is too difficult either. There’s even the patented TruAccent speech recognition engine which gives you instant feedback on your pronunciation.

Having a membership is fantastic because you’ll be able to learn practically anywhere you go. Your subscription lets you access the service on a variety of devices, from your smartphone or tablet to your desktop computer. Progress is synced automatically too, so you won’t have to worry about losing track of where you were when switching from one device to another. An offline phrasebook will also come in handy even in times where you have no cellular service or internet connection.

