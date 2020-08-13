Learn How to Self-Publish Your Creative Writing With This 10-Course Bundle

For anyone who loves creative writing, being able to earn a living from selling books is the ultimate dream. The Creative Writing eBook Self-Publishing Bundle helps you bring those dreams to life, with 10 courses on the craft and business of professional authorship. You can get it now for just $39.99.
In times past, authors had to score a book deal to have any chance of turning pro. But now, anyone can make money selling ebooks on platforms like Amazon.
Featuring 13 hours of instruction, this collection of courses helps you follow in the footsteps of successful ebook entrepreneurs. Through concise video lessons, you learn about novel writing, self-publishing, and building a business.
Along the way, you discover how to format your text for Kindle and create eye-catching covers. The training also helps you build an author website and publish your work in paperback format via Amazon KDP. You even learn how to turn your words into a profitable online course.
These courses are worth $1,990 in total, but you can grab the bundle now for just $39.99.
The Creative Writing eBook Self-Publishing Bundle – $39.99
See Deal
Prices subject to change
