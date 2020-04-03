Learn to code apps, websites, and more with 6 of Udemy’s best courses

Practicing social distancing may have cancelled some of your plans over the next few weeks, but instead of sitting at home wasting your sudden wealth of free time, why not invest that time into learning something that can positively affect your life? Udemy has a myriad of courses taught by certified instructors who guide you step-by-step through learning new skills, so if you want to play a new instrument or figure out how to code, this is one of the best opportunities you’ll ever have. How often does the world stop otherwise? Some of Udemy’s most popular courses are focused on development for the web, smartphone apps, and video games, and right now you can even find a majority of them discounted in a limited time sale at Udemy’s website. Whether you’re paying a discounted rate or the full cost of the course, you’ll be coming out ahead with the knowledge gained, as many of the classes at Udemy offer real world applications which could help you find a new job or make some money on the side. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

Maybe you want to build your own website, learn how to create an app from scratch, or code a video game… whatever you’re wanting to learn, Udemy likely has a course available for it. Below you’ll find some of the most popular development courses on the site and a mix of skills it definitely wouldn’t hurt to learn this month. If you’re looking to learn something other than developing apps and websites, take a look at this guide to 10 skills you can (and should) learn while you’re stuck at home. Web Developer Bootcamp The most comprehensive course on this list takes you through a bevy of web development lessons, from HTML and CSS to JavaScript, Node, and more. There’s no prior skills or knowledge needed beforehand either. The course features over 46 hours of on-demand video, along with 81 articles and 85 downloadable resources. That’s a massive amount of information, and the best part is that the course is routinely updated with new information and skills. The course even walks you through building over 13 projects, including a complex production application the instructor dubs YelpCamp.

Complete Python Bootcamp While the Web Developer Bootcamp above will teach you about various different programming languages, along with HTML5 and CSS3, the Complete Python Bootcamp is focused on teaching students about Python. Over the course of 24 hours of on-demand video, 18 articles, and 19 coding exercises, you’ll learn everything from the basics of Python to how to use Python 2 and Python 3 in a professional manner. The course even takes you through creating games like Tic Tac Toe and Blackjack while you gain a complete understanding of Python from the ground up.

Java Programming Masterclass Anyone dreaming of becoming a computer programmer could benefit from this course. You’ll learn core Java skills that you’d need to apply for a developer position within just 14 hours, though the full course has over 80 hours worth of material for you to learn from and study. There’s also 36 coding exercises included so you can go hands-on while you learn, and full lifetime access means you can return to class at any time without worrying about renewing a subscription or any additional fees.

Build Responsive Real World Websites with HTML5 and CSS3 Building a website from scratch isn’t as difficult as you might think. This course takes you step-by-step through building professional, beautiful websites that actually work how you want them to work. Along the way, you’ll learn jQuery effects such as animations and scroll effects, web design guidelines to help your site stand out among the rest, and more. The course consists of 12 hours of on-demand viddeo, 11 articles, and 8 downloadable resources.

The Complete Android N Developer Course Ever wish you could make your own app for Google Play? The Complete Android N Developer Course is designed to teach you how to make nearly any Android app you can come up with. There’s zero programming knowledge required for this course; everything you need to know, you’ll be taught over the course of 106 articles, 47 downloadable resources, and 32 hours of on-demand video. The course even takes you through how to submit your completed apps to Google Play, how to generate revenue with Google Pay and Google Ads, and even gives some tips on applying for a job as an Android develper.

Complete C# Unity Developer 2D: Learn to Code Making Games Learning game design is only a few clicks away. This course takes you through coding C+ from scratch. There’s no prior programming experience necessary, and in a matter of days you’ll be able to create playable game projects, use the Unity game engine, and develop coding problem solving skills that could come in handy in other areas of development as well. The knowledge you learn in this course can help you with .NET and other languages for even more real world applications. It includes 35 hours on on-demand video and 27 downloadable resources to help you become the game developer you’ve always dreamed of becoming.

