Leaving Netflix In May 2020: Last Chance To Watch Austin Powers, Baby

While there are plenty of new titles headed to Netflix in May, there are also movies and TV shows leaving the service as well. So it’s your last chance to watch everything listed below.

If you’re the the mood for something very, very ’90s and your favorite catchphrase is still “Yeah baby!” then you’ll want to revisit the Austin Powers trilogy before it leaves. International Man of Mystery, The Spy Who Shagged Me, and Goldmember all say goodbye to Netflix on May 31, so it’s your last chance to watch these movies while you yell “Get in my belly!” or “One million dollars!” at your TV. Well, you can technically do that whenever you want, but after the end of the month, you won’t be able to do it while it’s playing on Netflix.

The vast majority of us are sheltering in place at home, and many have taken up new hobbies. Did you take up painting, by chance? If so, learn to paint happy little trees alongside the serene voice of Bob Ross with Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1, which is leaving on May 30. Can you survive without knowing how to paint snow on a majestic mountain or a flock of birds flying off into a beautiful sunset? We hope so.

Finally, if you’re in the mood for something a bit scary, Final Destination 1-3 leaves the service on May 31. The series sees protagonists escape death, only to be stalked by it. And if there’s one thing “death” loves, it’s Rune Holdberg-esque moments that result in someone dying. Seriously, the writers of this movie must have loved playing The Incredible Machine growing up.

Below, you'll find everything coming to Netflix in May

