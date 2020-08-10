‘Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ Gets Ghibli-Style Poster; Plus Cut Content Resurfaces Online

Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild could be one of the most aesthetically pleasing video games of all time. Thus, leading many artists to recreate the popular RPG into many art styles, including a Studio-Ghibli style poster that recently caught the attention of many Zelda and Ghibli fans.

According to Nintendo Life, the beautiful Studio Ghibli reimagining of the game is made by Twitter user @BigSkyCastle, a digital artist from England.

The artist has also added her version on inprnt so her followers, along with other Legend of Zelda fans, could print the poster and hang it somewhere in their home in three different sizes with prices starting at $65.

This is not the first time Breath of the Wild and Studio Ghibli were mixed together, as in 2016, animator Matt Vince has uploaded a Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild x Studio Ghibli animated movie trailer, which was well-received by fans of both the game and the animation studio.

Concept posters were also created as fans began imagining how a Zelda series might look like.

For those who are unfamiliar with Studio Ghibli, it is a Japanese animation studio well-known for movies like My Neighbor Totoro, Castle in the Sky, Howl’s Moving Castle, and the Academy Award-winning animated film Spirited Away that catapulted Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki, who co-founded the studio in 1985.

In related news, the cut content for Breath of the Wild has recently resurfaced online.

According to Nintendo Everything, several images of the game during its early development stages have resurfaced online after they were revealed back in 2017 during a CEDEC Nintendo session.

Some of the images suggested that a skydiving mechanic, similar to Skyward Sword, was injected into the game some time in its development, but did not make the final cut.

There are also images revealing real-life Japanese locations, including Kyoto, that the developers appeared to have implanted for testing.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild might be known as a Nintendo Switch game, especially as it launched along with the console.

Nevertheless, many may not know that the title was supposed to be a Wii U game, but while Nintendo was developing the game, they encountered a variety of problems with it, which is why they had to cut them from the game.

The recent images that resurfaced online were some of those content that obviously did not make it to the final version.

As of writing, Nintendo hasn’t commented on the contents that were making rounds online, and since they aren’t necessarily leaks or material from any future Nintendo game titles, the company may not comment on them.

Nintendo is working on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel, which will be available for Nintendo Switch and the Switch Lite.

However, they have not revealed any information as to when the game would be released.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is available on Wii U, Nintendo Switch, and Switch Lite.

