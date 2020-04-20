Lenovo’s new Legion 5 gaming laptop will be powered by AMD’s Ryzen 4000

Lenovo is launching a series of new gaming laptops, including one powered by AMD’s new Ryzen 4000 processors. The AMD Legion 5 is an alternative to the Legion 5i, which runs on traditional 10th-gen Intel processors.

Lenovo has also followed up on pricing, availability, and more specifics behind the rest of its lineup of Legion gaming devices for 2020.

For most gamers, the highlight of the lineup will be what Lenovo is calling the “mainstream” Legion 5 laptop. This gaming laptop will be one of the first to pack AMD’s Ryzen 7 4800H, a mobile processor with eight cores and 16 threads.

This AMD model starts at $850, with the GTX 1650, the Ryzen 5 4600H, and 8GB of RAM. It can be configured with up to a GTX 1660 Ti, 1TB of SSD storage, and 16GB of RAM. There are also screen options ranging from 120Hz to 240Hz with G-Sync.

As for how it looks compared to the older Legion lineup, the Legion 5 features an improved “TrueStrike” keyboard with a full number pad, and a 39% larger trackpad. Cooling has also been improved with a dual-liquid crystal polymer fan system and a six-point sensing array. For peace of mind when gaming, Lenovo has also moved the webcam to the top and added a privacy shutter.

Lenovo also offers an Intel model, known as the Legion 5i. This option uses Intel’s new 10th-gen H processors and features the same display, graphics, memory, and storage configurations. The base model, with the Core i5, starts at $830, $20 cheaper than the AMD model. This is likely because it features two fewer processor cores, though it’s the first time in a long time AMD is considered the premium alternative. The Legion 5i has the option for more powerful graphics though, with configurations up to an RTX 2060.

The Intel Legion 5i also comes in a 17-inch variant, which starts at $1,130. It has options for both GTX and RTX graphics.

Both the Legion 5i and Legion 5 will be available in May 2020.

The Legion 7 sits at the high end of Lenovo’s lineup. Also launching in May, the Legion 7 joins the Legion Y740S as the most powerful options.

The Legion 7 includes many of the same features as the Legion 5, such as the improved thermals, cooling, and keyboard, and high refresh rate display options. For added customization, Lenovo is also introducing vertical venting and an environmental fighting strip along the front of the laptop.

Under the hood, the Legion 7 is powered by the latest 10th-gen Intel Core i9 or i7 H-series processors, and up to the Nvidia RTX 2080 Max-Q Super GPU. The display options, meanwhile, include either 144Hz or, for the first time, 240Hz. An AMD option is not being offered.

Pricing on the Legion 7 starts at $1,600. Configurations range up to 32GB of RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD. Battery life is promised to be at around 8 hours, but users will have full control of battery life with a new Advanced Optimus feature from Nvidia.

The feature draws on physical components of your dedicated Nvidia graphics card to intuitively detect which of your system’s graphics sources is best-suited to power the application open on your screen. This feature is available on the Legion 5 as well.

The IdeaPad Gaming 3 is the final addition to Lenovo’s gaming laptop lineup. This new, entry-level laptop supersedes the IdeaPad L340 and is geared toward the more budget-conscious gamer. That doesn’t mean that Lenovo skimped on features.

Highlights on the device include its 10th-gen Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors, as well as Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics.

The display on the device also has up to a 120Hz refresh rate and the same Privacy webcam seen on the Legion 7 and Legion 5. It also has an improved keyboard with a full-size number pad, full-size arrow keys, and 1.5 mm of key travel. The trackpad, meanwhile, is 30% larger than the previous generation’s.

Like the rest of the Legion lineup, even the display sees some changes — it now has a 3-sided narrow bezel. Availability is set for May, with pricing starting at $730.

Asides from these laptops, Lenovo is also launching a new Legion Tower 5i desktop. It supersedes the Legion 530 and the Legion Y730 towers, and comes with some improved design features. The list includes a 30% larger CPU cooler and optional liquid cooling.

The carrying handle has also been updated and moved to the back, with an additional option for a transparent side panel. Pricing starts at $800, and the device comes configured with up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super and 10th-gen Intel Core processors. Lenovo says an AMD version is also planned for later this year.

These laptops and desktop will pair up with previously announced accessories. That includes the Legion Y25 gaming monitor, the M600 Wireless Gaming Mouse, the M300 RGB Gaming Mouse, and the Lenovo Legion K300 RGB Gaming Keyboard. These are priced at $319, $,80, $30, and $50, respectively.