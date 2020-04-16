Leonardo DiCaprio And Martin Scorsese’s Next Film Is Raffling A Walk-On Role For Charity

Supervisor Martin Scorsese (The Irishman, The Departed) is once more working together with Leonardo DiCaprio and also Robert De Niro for his next movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, and also you might possibly include together with them– presuming you have a lot of cash or extraordinary luck.

Collider is reporting that a walk-on function is being provided using a competition, as well as it’ll cost you to enter. It’s up now on Fanatics as part of the All-In Challenge, wherein all proceeds will certainly be given away to charities such as Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and also No Kid Hungry.

You can acquire 10 entrances for $10, 25 for $25, 100 for $50, or 200 for $100. Obviously each entrance boosts your chances of winning a walk-on role in the movie, although there’s an optimum of 200 access per person.

Here’s what the victor will get:

The prize will be provided at once that is equally set “when it is risk-free to do so.” Interestingly, the competition does not specify that it is not open to access from outside the US, which could mean that worldwide fans are welcome to use.

The film is an adjustment of the book of the same name by author David Grann (The Lost City of Z), as well as is a non-fiction publication about a collection of murders in Osage County, Oklahoma that happened in the early 20s. DiCaprio and also De Niro are the only participants of the actors announced as of. Shooting resulted from start in March 2020, yet has actually been postponed as a result of COVID-19.

Scorsese made headlines last year for his comments on Marvel flicks, in addition to the massive success of The Irishman.