Leverage is getting rebooted as IMDb TV’s first major original series

IMDb TV — the Amazon-owned free streaming service that’s part of the popular online movie database — is getting its first major original TV series: a reboot of the 2008 TNT crime show Leverage, via Deadline. The show follows a Robin Hood-esque group of thieves who steal from the rich to help those in need.

According to Dean Devlin, who produced the original series and will return as an executive producer for revival, “Our new series with Amazon Studios and IMDb TV is a re-imagining of the original premise. While Leverage centered on a crusade to avenge the death of a child, this series is propelled forward as a redemption story of misdeeds that need amends.” It’s not clear if the new series will serve as a sequel to the original, which was canceled by TNT in 2012 (albeit, with a finale that left the door open to future spinoffs).

IMDb TV exists in a strange world within the Amazon streaming ecosystem. Despite being owned by Amazon, with a content team that’s part of the Amazon Studio organizations, it has no real links to Amazon’s Prime Video service. Instead, it offers a variety of free, ad-supported content.

Despite its position as Amazon’s also-ran streaming service, IMDb TV offers a wide variety of surprisingly good content, including movies like Spider-Man, Paddington, Elf, The Big Short, and Blade Runner 2049 and TV shows like White Collar, Psych, Fringe, Friday Night Lights, and, of course, the original Leverage.

The new 13-episode Leverage show will see most of the original cast return in some capacity: Beth Riesgraf, Gina Bellman, and Christian Kane will be reprising their roles as Parker Elliot, Sophie Devereaux, and Eliot Spencer, respectively, while Aldis Hodge will return in a recurring role as the team’s hacker, Alec Hardison.

Notably absent from the list is Timothy Hutton who previously starred as the lead in the 2008 series; he’ll be replaced by Noah Wyle as the lead of the new series. Wyle is also set to direct two of the episodes.

Original Leverage creators John Rogers and Chris Downey are also set to help out as consulting producers. Kate Rorick (who previously worked on another Devlin / Rogers project, The Librarians) will serve as the showrunner for the series.