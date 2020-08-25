LG and Samsung 4K TVs discounted ahead of Labor Day

Labor Day is just around the corner, and for Americans, it’s not just a day to celebrate the contributions of hard-working laborers. It also means one of the best times of the year to shop and your chance to get the tech of your dreams on the cheap. The holiday has seemingly arrived early as evidenced by these cheap 4K TV deals at Best Buy. Get the LG UN7000 Series and Samsung 7 Series today for as low as $300.

Want a lot of great features on your 4K TV but your wallet is limiting your options? LG’s latest UN7000 Series is not just remarkably affordable — only $300 for a 50-inch unit at Best Buy — but boasts a wealth of features that are amazing for the low price point. While somewhat lacking modern, sleek aesthetics, the TV’s wide-set feet provide a solid and stable base. Budget models tend to cut back on the connection options but not with this TV. You get three HDMI, two USB, a composite for hooking up an older analog device like a VCR, antenna, Ethernet, and optical cable output. WiFi is also on board so you can use this TV with Google Assistant, Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2, and Apple HomeKit. As for the operating system, you get LG’s superb WebOS. It is extremely user-friendly, offers a wide variety of apps to choose from, and is customizable so you can make all your favorite apps pop up first. As with most IPS panels, the UN7000’s screen doesn’t have the best black uniformity. It’s best to place this in a moderately- or brightly-lit room to conceal the gray-looking blacks. But the wide viewing angles mean that no matter where you’re sitting, you’re still going to enjoy a pretty good picture. If you don’t want to invest a lot of your hard-earned money on a 4K TV, the LG UN7000 Series would be a great option. Get it for just $300 at Best Buy.

Shopping for a massive 4K TV but hellbent on not spending a fortune on one? Samsung’s 65-inch 7 Series should be right up your alley. Not only is it inexpensive ($530 for a 65-inch screen used to be unheard of) but it also provides a decent picture performance, a snappy and smooth TV interface, and has Apple AirPlay 2, Alexa, and Google Assistant onboard. To keep its cost low, Samsung made this TV an all-plastic affair, but it still sturdy enough and its wide-set legs don’t wobble. Behind the TV is a healthy collection of ports, including three HDMI 2.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, component ports, LAN Ethernet port, RF input, and an optical audio output. It’s worth mentioning that they’re all facing backward, which could be potentially problematic if you wish to mount this TV on your wall. Its VA-LCD panel provides a decent picture quality with deep blacks, accurate colors, and high native contrast, though these are best appreciated from a center viewing angle. As usual, Samsung’s Tizen 5 OS is a delight. It looks simple and uncluttered and navigation is buttery smooth. Alexa and Google Assistant are built-in so you can control this TV through voice command, and with Bluetooth support, you can connect a soundbar or pair of headphones to it wirelessly. Get the budget-friendly 65-inch Samsung 7 Series today for $530 instead of its normal retail price of $550.