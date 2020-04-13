LG reveals the name for its upcoming phone: LG Velvet

LG’s upcoming smartphone will be called the LG Velvet, breaking with its tradition of alphanumeric names for its devices, “in favor of familiar and expressive names that will help the consumer capture the essence of the device best suited for his or her personality,” the company announced. LG teased the new device and its new design language a few days ago.

The design of the LG Velvet will be different from LG’s other smartphones, including a “raindrop” camera design with smaller lenses and an LED flash below the larger main camera, a departure from the current trend among smartphones to have big camera bumps. LG is also touting a “3D arc design” with curved glass on the front and back of the device, as well as the new phone’s “tactile elegance.”

The company says the name “velvet” is meant to “evoke images of lustrous smoothness and premium softness,” which it says are characteristics of the new device.

“Our new branding reflects current trends of addressing the unique personal tastes and emotions of the individual with a greater emphasis on design,” Chang Ma, LG senior vice president of product strategy said in a statement. “It’s a more intuitive approach that we are confident will resonate with today’s consumers and help us to establish a clearer brand identity.”

LG did not provide other details about the Velvet, such as a release date or price, but Korean news portal Naver reported earlier this month that the company’s new phone would launch May 15th. The new design is meant to recreate the success of its Chocolate pre-smartphone series, according to Naver. The LG Velvet will reportedly use Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 765 with integrated 5G and have an affordable price point.